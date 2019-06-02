Name of department: Bartlesville Fire Department.

Fire chief’s name: John Banks

Do you have any assistant chiefs?

Yes, David Topping is my deputy chief and also performs duties as the fire marshall, We also have three battalion chiefs who serve as shift supervisors and incident commanders on scenes where multiple fire units respond.

Where are the fire stations located?

Central Station is located at 601 S. Johnstone Ave.

Station 2 is located at 100 SW Virginia Ave.

Station 3 is located at 100 S. Madison Blvd.

Station 4 is located at 3501 Price Road.

When was the department founded?

January 1905

How many firefighters are in the department?:

66

How many are paid? How many are volunteers?

All paid positions.

List the makes/models of firefighting vehicles you have, and describe how they are used?

The Fire Department has the following equipment: 5 first run Pumper Trucks that carry 750 gals of water with 1500 GPM pumps. Pumper 2 is also equipped with a 55’ Ladder and 1000 GPM nozzle at the tip. Some of the equipment carried on these trucks are Thermal Imaging Cameras, heavy rescue equipment (Jaws of Life), rope rescue equipment and scene lighting capabilities. One Tanker that carries 1800 gal of water and has a 1250 GPM pump, One 85’ Snorkel Truck, Two Quints (ladder trucks) that carry 500 gal of water with 1500 GPM pumps. Quints also have generators and scene light capabilities, 2 Brush Trucks, 1 Reserve Pumper, 1 Rescue Boat with down scan and side scan sonar and rescue lighting, 2 Inflatable Rescue Boats, and 5 sets of rescue tools ( Jaws of Life). Each consisting of a power unit, spreaders, cutters and 3 of the sets have a 36” ram, 46 S.C.B.A.’s, 2 Sets of Res-Q Jacks for stabilizing just about any vehicle that needs lifted or stabilized for victim extrication. One Rescue Trailer equipped with Scene Lights, Generators, Cutting Torch, Rope Rescue Equipment just to name a few.

The Department has mutual aid agreements with the Dewey Fire Department and all other departments in Washington County, as well as with Osage County, Nowata, Skiatook, Collinsville, and Caney, Ks. We are for the most part an all Hazard Department and have personal that can do, and have had experience in multiple types of rescues, fire related incidents and EMS.

How many calls did your department respond to in 2018?

Total Calls: 3,809, Building Fires: 50, Vehicle Fires:16, Other Fires:109, Overpressure Ruptures: 6, Emergency Medical:701, All Other Rescue Calls:1982, Hazardous Conditions: 94, Service Calls:127, Good Intent Calls: 319, Malicious False Calls: 3, Other False Calls:365

And Other Calls: 37.