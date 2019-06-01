The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Ardmore Family Literacy a $15,000 grant earlier this week. According to a press release, this grant is a portion of the more than $8.3 million in grants awarded to approximately 1,000 nonprofits, libraries and schools across the nation.

Leslie Kutz, executive director of Ardmore Family Literacy, said they were honored to receive the support from the DGLF.

“They have been pioneers in placing importance on improving literacy for adults and families for several years,” Kutz said.

“Learning that they have confidence in our program motivates us to work harder at Ardmore Family Literacy to improve literacy and opportunities for our area families.”

She said this is the fourth year in a row they have received the grant and it will be used to cover general operating expenses and their free childcare program for students.

“The childcare program is a big cog in our wheel. When we can offer that childcare for their young children so that they can come to class worry free, it’s a big help,” Kutz said.

Kutz said AFL holds classes five days a week during the school year and two nights a week, year-round so that those who did not complete their high school degree can pass their high school equivalency test.

“They work with in-person instructors and they work to get their literacy up to speed. Then we pay for their high school equivalency testing, and we also assist them in career planning,” Kutz said. This help can come in the form of assistance with post secondary admissions such as filling out FASFA applications, arranging meetings with college counselors, or instruction on the ACCUPLACER, the test adult students take in lieu of the ACT.

“We take the student who comes through the door, and we try to see them through as far as they need seeing,” Kutz said. She then added that Dollar General helps the organization in numerous other ways in addition to the recent grant. In fact, Riley Seals, senior director of the Dollar General Distribution Center, serves as the Board of Directors President for Ardmore Family Literacy.

“Dollar General goes much further than writing checks to support literacy,” Kutz said.



