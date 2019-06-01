One person is dead following an altercation with Bartlesville police Saturday night at a residence in the 1400 block of S. Madison Boulevard.

According to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles, officers responded to a call of an intoxicated person at the residence. Roles said the homeowner asked for the intoxicated person to be removed.

"Our officers arrived a short time later. There were a couple of taser deployments and then shots were fired," Roles said.

The person died as a result of the injuries sustained.

The names of the deceased person and the officers involved have not yet been released pending an investigation.

"Currently (Saturday night), the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is en-route, as is standard protocol, to investigate all officer-involved shootings," Roles said. "It was a very fast response from our staff, obviously in this kind of situation, and I'm certain the OSBI will be here soon so they can take over and begin the full investigation of the incident.

