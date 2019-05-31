Heroes with Hope is hosting its second annual golf tournament on Friday, June 7, at the Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore.

The Heroes with Hope foundation is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help kids in the area with basic needs.

“Ken Grace is our police chief and he partnered with us to sponsor the golf tournament,” Melissa Wooley, Heroes with Hope director, said. “All the funds will go into helping us with the Heroes with Hope program.”

Some of the programs Heroes with Hope helps with during the year is Shop with a Cop, an annual tradition where Ardmore city police take underprivileged kids shopping, coat distribution and high school transitioning programs.

Grace, along with other members on the Ardmore police force, will be participating in the event, hoping to secure a top prize.

First, second and third place in the tournament receive a cash payout. Other competitions during the tournament include longest drive and hole in one.

“It is a very beneficial thing for the kids,” Grace said. “It helps with Shop with a Cop and all those other events we have.”

There are several sponsor packages for the event ranging from silver to platinum.

Platinum sponsorship includes a hole sponsor, golf cart advertisement, sponsorship banner and a place in the tournament for a foursome.

Entry fees for the tournament are $50 dollars for an individual and $200 dollars for a team. There will also be a silent auction after the tournament, with items donated from citizens and businesses throughout Ardmore.

Registration is until 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

“The schools depend a lot on us for shoes and school supplies if needed,” Wooley said. One hundred percent of our funds raised are put back into our community.”