What do you fear? I check out a list of phobias on the internet. They list about 560 different phobias. That is a pretty comprehensive list. Now I am afraid I fear something they failed to list.

It was in his first inaugural address that President Franklin Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is...fear itself.” Ironically this came at a time when our country was in a panic. The stock market had dropped four years earlier, people has lost their jobs and their homes and their savings.

Fear is the natural response to things or events that surprise us, scare us or frighten us. When fear kicks in we general have a fight, flight or freeze response. The adrenaline is released and it heightens our ability to physically react. This response can be experienced as fear and worry which is thought of as bad stress or “distress.” On the other side of the coin, the adrenaline response can also be experienced as excitement or enthusiasm, which can be thought of as good stress.

Without getting into a deep psychological discussion let me give a brief explanation about fear. It was a stormy night. Jesus’ disciples had spent the night in a boat on the Sea of Galilee. Jesus came walking to them. When Peter recognized it was Jesus, he wanted to come walking out to Him. Jesus invited Peter to come. Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, “Lord, save me!” (Matthew 14:29-30 NIV)

Bottom line: Peter did fine while he had his eyes focused on Jesus, but when he began to look at the circumstances, the storm around him, he began to sink. So when the storms of life threaten you, keep focused on Jesus.

I sought the Lord, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears. The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them. Fear the Lord, you his holy people, for those who fear him lack nothing. (Psalms. 34:4,7,9, NIV)

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.