The following items were filed May 13 to 17, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website:
Felonies
Bluestein, Heather Nichole, Bail Jumping
Rodgerson, Carlotta, Possession of Stolen Vehicle
Shrum, Samuel James, Bail Jumping
Misdemeanors
Buck, Austin Jay, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Buzzard, Jordan Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Foreman, Jeremy Dewayne, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked
Franco, Christopher, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Fuller, Atron Odell, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravate
Hall, James Michael, Fail To Carry Insurance Verification Form
Hopkins, William Clarence, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Jackson, Kasey Dale, Failure To Carry Security Verification Form
Mccord, Carl J. Edgar, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Overstreet, Richard Anthony, Trespassing After Conviction While Being Forbidden
Short, Christopher William, Public Intoxication
Protective Orders
Collins, Dianne Vs. Michel, Sam
Lee, Mai Vs. Xiong, Chaing
Porter, Betty Jean Vs. Stone, Gregory Allen
Vang, Chor Vs. Xiong, Chaing
Marriage Licenses
Barnett, Olin and Abbott, Cassandra Faye
Blake, Brent Allen and Huston, Jodi Marie
Robinett, Cody Ryan and Smetana, Felicia Ann