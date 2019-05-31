The following items were filed May 13 to 17, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website:

Felonies

Bluestein, Heather Nichole, Bail Jumping

Rodgerson, Carlotta, Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Shrum, Samuel James, Bail Jumping

Misdemeanors

Buck, Austin Jay, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Buzzard, Jordan Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Foreman, Jeremy Dewayne, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked

Franco, Christopher, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fuller, Atron Odell, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravate

Hall, James Michael, Fail To Carry Insurance Verification Form

Hopkins, William Clarence, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Jackson, Kasey Dale, Failure To Carry Security Verification Form

Mccord, Carl J. Edgar, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Overstreet, Richard Anthony, Trespassing After Conviction While Being Forbidden

Short, Christopher William, Public Intoxication

Protective Orders

Collins, Dianne Vs. Michel, Sam

Lee, Mai Vs. Xiong, Chaing

Porter, Betty Jean Vs. Stone, Gregory Allen

Vang, Chor Vs. Xiong, Chaing

Marriage Licenses

Barnett, Olin and Abbott, Cassandra Faye

Blake, Brent Allen and Huston, Jodi Marie

Robinett, Cody Ryan and Smetana, Felicia Ann