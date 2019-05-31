The fourth tenet of the Rotary Club 4-Way Test is: “Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” This question of the things we think, say, and do, calls us to ask how our decisions and actions affect others. We are all interconnected. Everything we say and do has an effect on the world around us.

If we throw trash from the window of our car, others have to see it. Hopefully someone picks it up, but if not, that trash becomes part of the landscape and nature is affected. If we throw insults at someone, that trash becomes part of the emotional landscape. No one can pick that up; what we say and do are permanent parts of history that can never be taken back.

The rising current of selfishness is at the root of the problems we are experiencing today. It seems there are fewer people interested in being contributing members of society and increasing numbers of those fighting to be the loudest voice. The loud, angry voices are taking over. At their root, those voices are simply selfish.

The problem with being the loudest voice is that you can’t hear any other voices. When that happens, you may convince yourself that yours is the only valid opinion. Once you reach that point, you feel justified in attacking other opinions and silencing other voices. Anger breeds anger, hate breeds hate, selfishness breeds division.

What if we all started asking ourselves, “Will what I say and do now be beneficial to all concerned?” Will what I say and do now build goodwill and better friendships, or will it separate, divide, and polarize people, destroying relationships? These are important questions. If our society continues down the path of anger, hate, and division, we will continue to see the degradation and death of the great society we should be.

What if we began practicing the law of love as we consider these questions of the things we think, say, and do? “Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude; It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. … Love never ends. (1 Cor. 13:4-8a, NRSV)

If we will practice making the law of love our way of life, especially in the things we think, say, and do, we will feel better about our neighbors and ourselves. We will begin to see healthy changes in our families, communities, and the world. That would be beneficial to all concerned.

Blessings and Peace to You All,

Fr. David+