With the Grove Ritual Team's twenty-one gun salute and bugler on standby, Grove's Memorial Day commemoration began.

Opening the ceremony was World War II veteran, Paul Green, who introduced the speaker for the 2019 ceremony, Lee Cathey.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for coming out today. It’s an honor for us to be able to memorialize those that have given their all,” said Cathey. “Today is not Armed Forces Day, that is the day in which you recognize those that are in service and are in the service currently. It’s not Veteran’s Day, it’s not about us. That is about all veterans. Today is Memorial Day.”

Cathey asked the rhetorical question “What is Memorial Day?” before continuing on.

“I was thinking about the children earlier this week and what they’re thinking today. They’re going to be at parades, they’re going to be at events like this, they’re going to be at the lake, they’re going to be doing different things throughout. But do they know?” said Cathey.

Cathey then spoke of how he had asked a young man what Memorial Day was. The young man answered with “Well, it’s Memorial Day.” Unimpressed, Cathey asked the young man again what the holiday was. This time, the young man answered “It’s about veterans.” Again unimpressed, Cathey pressed on, but would get no further answer. When Cathey explained the meaning of the day, the young man said “I didn’t know.”

“That worries me a whole lot, to be honest with you,” said Cathey. “[Fallen veterans] are heroes, they gave the ultimate sacrifice. We even had Indian Tribesmen that joined the military and did the fighting that were never even a citizen of this country. We owe them a debt of great gratitude.”

Cathey recounted the formation of Memorial Day, which began as Decorations Day in 1868.

“They went out and decorated the loss of their loved ones to war,” said Cathey. “Today we celebrate for [all fallen veterans] and that started in World War I, which started in 1917 for America. Shortly after that, they started decorating the tombstones of veterans who had died during the war.”

Cathey then asked the crowd, “What does Memorial Day mean to you?”

“Many of you attend events, like this one, and parades,” said Cathey. “But what I’d like to see is not only people doing events, like this one which commemorates all those who gave that ultimate sacrifice. Pick out a veteran. Send them a note. Help one of those families with a fallen veteran, help them with a home project. Visit a cemetery and walk through it, see the veterans who are there.”

Tombstones marked with the letters ‘KIA’ denote veterans who were killed in action, the very Americans that Memorial Day was created in remembrance of.

“But most importantly on Memorial Day, every Memorial Day, participate in a moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. local time. Take one moment of silence and pray or meditate or pray for God’s blessing on America. Pray for God’s protection over all branches of our military and all the veterans,” said Cathey. “Thank everyone of you for coming out here and showing your pride in America and what a fallen veteran means.”

The ceremony closed with a twenty-one gun salute and a lone bugler playing Taps as the flag was raised to full-staff, reminding us all that freedom isn't free.

About Memorial Day

The national holiday known as Memorial Day has roots that can be traced back to before the Civil War when residents in the Southern Appalachian Mountains would decorated the graves of loved ones with flowers in remembrance.

In 1861, the first Civil War soldier’s grave was decorated. The grave was located in Warrenton Virginia. On June 3 the following year, women visited the graves of the Confederate soldiers in Savannah, Georgia to commemorate the memory of the soldiers. By 1864, the holiday had spread to the North and Boalsburg, Pennsylvania had taken ownership of the holiday, even calling itself ‘the birthplace of Memorial Day’ on the city’s website.

May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan made Decoration Day a national holiday via a proclamation that called for the day to be recognized annually across the nation. Logan had adopted many of the practices the south had incorporated into their events. The holiday events quickly grew. By 1869, 336 cemeteries held memorial events for fallen veterans.

Although first used in 1882, the name ‘Memorial Day’ was not common until after the second World War. In 1967, by Federal law, the name was changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day.

In 1968, Congress passed an act, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, moving George Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day and Veteran’s Day to specific Mondays throughout the year. This created the three day weekend system that most Americans are familiar with. The act , which went into effect in 1971, changed Memorial Day from May 30 to the last Monday in May.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War opposed the act. The VFW stated in 2002 that changing the date so as to make a three day weekend undermined the very meaning of the day. The organization also said that this attributed to the public’s “nonchalant observance” of the holiday.

Today, Memorial Day is the holiday where Americans remember the veterans who have passed away, honoring their service and their memories. At sunrise, the flag is to be lowered to half-staff until noon, when the flag returns to full-staff. In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance act, where Americans are to stop and remember veterans at 3 p.m.