Some electric line poles along Hwy 177 at the North Canadian River bridge are showing visible damage — some bent, broken or sinking — as excessive flooding continues to saturate the terrain, especially near the river. Some poles are leaning over significantly as the ground — now mud — loosens its grip. Pottawatomie County has reported nearly 10 inches of rain in the past month and flooding from all over the state continues to be a problem in low-lying areas.

Photographs taken a week apart show the toll the overflow has taken on the power lines in the area.

Watch for updates.