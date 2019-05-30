For one Jay citizen, that title means everything.

Hazel Bradley has just completed her nine year journey in becoming an American citizen. Hazel was born in the Philippines and was able to come to the United States on a finance visa to marry Kerry Bradley of Grove.

Kerry owns Kerry's Yard Care Services and while at dinner with a fellow yard worker, asked his friend's wife if she had any single cousins or sisters. As it turns out, Hazel was single and the two began exchanging emails.

Within five months, Kerry traveled to the Philippines and visited for two weeks in 2010. It was his first flight and the two were soon engaged.

Hazel entered the United States with a finance visa, on May 22, 2011. Hazel took on the daunting task of acquiring a temporary green card, which she was awarded after the wedding in 2011. Temporary green cards, or conditional permanent residence, is valid for two years and the resident must file for permanent residence within three months of the card's expiration.

Hazel attained her permanent green card and her driver's license. In 2012 she began her own house cleaning business, occasionally employing other Filipinos in the area.

In 2015, the Bradley's welcomed a son, Vincent into the family.

The pregnancy, while a happy one, delayed Hazel's citizenship test for nearly five years. But with renewed determination, Hazel again took on the daunting, and expensive, task to become an American citizen via naturalization.

Naturalization has ten steps according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. After the ten steps, which include an interview, a biometrics appointment and a form N-400, family health, education, etc., the candidate then takes a test.

The test is broken into two parts: English and Civics. The English portion of the test requires speaking, reading and writing the language. The civics portion contains ten of one hundred possible questions on American history, government and integrated civics.

In April, Hazel took the naturalization test. She was rewarded with a phone call telling her to be at the State Capital on May 22, 2019, an exact eight years after entering the country. Hazel took the Oath of Allegiance and received her certificate of citizenship.