Special counsel Robert Mueller gave his first public statement Wednesday morning since results of his two-year investigation into alleged collusion were released.

Mueller's remarks came as calls continue to grow for him to publicly testify about his findings. Some in Congress have accused Attorney General William Barr of misrepresenting Mueller's findings.

Mueller took no questions after making his remarks.

Here are five things to know about Mueller and his report:

1.) Nothing to add. Mueller said he has nothing to add beyond what was in his report, which was more than 400 pages long. A redacted version was previously made public.

2.) Insufficient evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump and the Russians. Mueller said if he could've cleared the president, he would've.

3.) Department of Justice protocol prohibits indicting a sitting president. Mueller said this policy constrained the investigation to some extent. Charging Trump, he said, would've been unconstitutional.

4.) "Multiple, systematic efforts" to interfere in 2016 election. Mueller urged Americans to pay attention and take precautions to prevent meddling by foreign entities.

5.) Special counsel office closing. Mueller said his work is done and he plans to return to private life.