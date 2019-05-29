Mitchell Ray Lumry, 54, former Shawnee resident, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Mitchell Ray Lumry, 54, former Shawnee resident, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 30, with family gathering to greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 31, at LifeChurch in Shawnee with Pastor Trevor Williams officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. A reception will follow at Shawnee Golf and Country Club.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.