(Shawnee, Okla.) – The Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center is kicking off summer with the classic Two Sisters Flea Market, a horse show and more. Join us in June for the exciting events at the Expo Center.

Two Sisters Flea Market

The classic Two Sisters Flea Market is May 31 and June 1 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. This flea market is free to the public and will feature many unique vendors with handmade, upcycled and vintage items. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @TwoSistersFleaMarket.

Oklahoma Quarter Horse Foundation

The Oklahoma Quarter Horse Foundation will be at the Expo Center June 1-2. Classes will begin at 8 a.m. for this event and the show judge will be Ernest Sheltry. You must pre-register online to participate. For more information about this show, visit okfqhr.com.

Shawnee Forward Annual Banquet

Shawnee Forward is hosting their annual banquet at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center on June 4 at 7 p.m. This banquet is for Shawnee Forward members to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments and to award the Forward 15 Business Excellence winners. If you are a member of the Shawnee Forward organization, you can get tickets and more information about the event at shawneeforward.com.

Oklahoma Limousin Breeders Association

The Oklahoma Limousin Breeders Association is hosting their 9th Annual Ron Wayland Memorial Field Day June 14-15 at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center. This field day is for OLBA members to showcase their cattle and compete for awards. Tickets for this event are $25 in advance or $30 weekend-of. You can register online or email reservations to carisherry@hotmail.com. For more information about the Oklahoma Limousin Breeders Association Field Day, visit oklahomalimousin.com.

For more information about the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, visit ShawneeExpo.org. Located just minutes from the “crossroads of America,” the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center sits on 52 acres of fairgrounds with a variety of facility options including an outdoor arena, indoor arena and more than 150,000-square-feet of exhibit and meeting space. Complete with a top-notch RV park, the Expo Center is the perfect location for any size event including, banquets, shows, events and more. For more information on the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center visit ShawneeExpo.org or call (405) 275-7020.