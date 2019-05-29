Colcord Chamber of Commerce announced Saturday, June 1st as the 2019 Old Settlers Day.
Parade will be at 11:00 am with everyone to line up at 10:00 am.
This year live music will be provided by Cloud Creek Reunion.
There will be a beauty pageant again this year with the following categories:
Tiny Miss and Mr., ages 1 - 3
Little Miss and Mr., ages 4 – 6
Junior Miss and Mr., ages 7 – 10
You are cordially invited to come out and enjoy a great full day of fun and meeting friends and family.
Hog Fry dinner will be $6.00 this year.
Invite someone and help make this an amazing event.
Be sure to add the rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to your calendar.
Arrive early ensure getting a good seat.