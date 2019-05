Park University’s Tinker Air Force Base (Okla.) Campus held its commencement ceremony on May 23 at the Community Learning Center Auditorium at Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla. The University had 16 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — all 16 received a bachelor’s degree.

Among them was Velma I. Campbell, Business Administration/Logistics, McLoud, Okla. (attended Tidewater Christian Academy, Norfolk, Va.)