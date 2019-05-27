New Directions, part of the Ozark Center, has completed a renovation project that created a welcoming environment for clients. A ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the facility were open to the public last week in Neosho.

New Directions provides substance abuse and addiction services as well as treatment and support networks for the community. The remodel included trauma-informed design. Trauma-informed care helps caregivers understand trauma can be damaging to an individual's mental, physical and emotional health.

To create a trauma-sensitive environment, Ozark Center designed an open reception area with no glass between the client and staff. Other architectural means were also used to preserve privacy. Cool colors, natural lighting and art are found throughout the facility and have a calming effect for clients and staff. Furniture is arranged to increase a client's sense of safety, perceived crowdedness and relationship to staff.

Ozark Center is an integral component of Freeman Health System based in Joplin, Missouri. Ozark Center provides comprehensive behavioral health services to children, adults and families in an area that includes more than 450,000 residents from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma. For more information visit ozarkcenter.com or call 417-347-7600.