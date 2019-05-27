There's still time to make an entry in the Grand Lake o' the Cherokee Quilt Guild's upcoming quilt show "My Oklahoma Home" set for July 19 and 20 in Grove.

There are several categories for entries, including Interpretation of Theme, Pieced Bed, Machine Quilted, Hand Quilted, Appliquéd, Wool Items, Art/Innovative, Specialty Quilts, Wall Hangings, First Time Exhibitor, and Youth.

Registration forms must be received no later than June 15.

Laura Syler will serve as this year's judge. She has been involved in the quilting industry since 1978. In addition to judging shows, she is certified by the American Quilter’s Society as an Appraiser of Quilted Textiles and is a member of the Professional Association of Appraisers of Quilted Textiles.

She will be available to appraise quilts, by appointment only, prior to the quilt show. To schedule an appraisal, persons interested may contact Shelly Cannon at 918-314-3899.

The Grand Lake ‘o the Cherokees Quilt Guild meets the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. in the Grove Community Center, located at 104 West Third in Grove. Visitors are always welcome and membership encouraged.

For more information on the guild and the July 19 – 20 quilt show, persons interested may visit www.glocquiltguild.org.