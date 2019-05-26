Teresa Gayle (Harman) Longest, 59, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Cremation under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest Crematory.

Teresa was born on Jan. 26, 1960, at Ardmore to Erl L. Harman and Margaret Ann (Parker) Harman. She majored in Management and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelors’ degree in business administration on May 15, 1982. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and loved OU and watching football games. Teresa was a member of First Baptist Church of Ardmore. She loved antiques and collecting them and operated several antique booths. She loved animals and her dogs, Abbey, Cowboy, and Tootsie. After her daughter, they were the most important part of her life. Teresa had many friends and enjoyed going to the movies and dinners with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erl and Margaret Harman.

Teresa is survived by her daughter, Laurel Nicole Longest of Northlake, Texas., brother, Stephen E. Harman and wife, Patsy, of Durant, sister, Marcia A. Merrell and husband, Mike, of Beasley, Texas. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews: Charity and Eric Huffman of Durant and their children, Cherish, Sheppard, and Honor, Austin and Julie Harman of Calera and their children, Makalee, Emberlee, and Kinzlee, Samuel Harman, Clifton Farris; and their children Rykin and Ryder of Providence Village, Texas, Seth Harman of Chicago, Emily and Justin Zwahr of Needville, Texas, and their daughter, Tenley, and Michael and Stephanie Merrell of Needville and their children, Kendall, James, and Micah.

