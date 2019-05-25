Mary Evelyn Gayman, 88, departed this earth for a better place on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

She was born to Jesse and Sophia (Davidson) Kimball on Sept. 17, 1930, near Eakly, Oklahoma.

Although as a child she lived in numerous places, Medicine Park held very special memories and was dear to her heart. Around 1946, she moved to Higgins, Texas, and met the love of her life, Arthur Gayman.

They were married on May 25, 1948, in Higgins, Texas. They were happily married 64 years and had a son, Marion, and a daughter, Nancy.

Mary and Art moved from Texas and settled in Mustang, Oklahoma, in 1955. For over 20 years she operated a child day care center from her home. On Mary’s 80th birthday, the mayor of Mustang proclaimed “Mary Gayman Day” to honor her for the love and care of so many children in the community.

After retiring in 1985, they moved to a farm near Tecumseh, Oklahoma, where they lived until the death of Art in 2012. Mary then moved to Claremore, Oklahoma, where she passed from this life.

She was a devout Christian and regularly attended church. During her life, she enjoyed her family, camping and traveling. She especially liked to play with her grandchildren and teach them how to play board games.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marion and Jonnie Gayman of Claremore; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Mark McClanahan of Chickasha; four grandsons and 15 great-grandchildren.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Micah Thompson, Rose Rock Health Care, Claremore, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

