Dennis Lynn Bryce, 62, of Shawnee, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Dennis was born Sept. 22, 1956, in Shawnee, the son of Dorcie Bryce and Josephine (Pinkston) Bryce-Leister.

He was a graduate of Bethel High School and served in the United States Army. During his life he worked in the oilfield and other construction jobs.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Dorcie Allen Bryce, and two brothers-in-law, Don Ray Sumpter and Ken Westervelt.

He is survived by his mom, Josephine Bryce-Leister; brothers: Allen (Nancy) Bryce, and Brian (Janet) Bryce; sisters: Regina Bryce-Sumpter and Karen Westervelt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned at this time, and private family services will be held at a later date.