While graduation might not be for a couple more days at Plainview High School, Britton Sperry has been on a roller coaster of a week thus far.

Tuesday night he was officially named as the 2019 Baseball MVP at the third annual Best of the Arbuckles Preps banquet, and then on Wednesday he added a new line to his resume: college bound athlete.

In front of a packed crowd inside the Plainview High School commons area, Sperry officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball for the East Central University Tigers in Ada.

The college is the same team Plainview head coach Ryan Luhmann played for during his college career.

“The last 24 hours has just been a total blessing for me,” Sperry said. “To have gone from being named MVP, to now signing to play college baseball with not only my teammate but my best friend is just incredible. I’ve been playing alongside Clay (Christensen) since we were five years old, and to now have the chance to represent Coach Luhmann at the same college he played at is just a great opportunity to not only represent our school but our head coach as well.”

“This just feels like all the weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Sperry said about signing with ECU. “I’ve been dreaming about this moment ever since I could walk and to have it happen is just incredible.”

This season, Sperry was apart of a senior class which coach Luhmann dubbed “The Foundation.”

A solid path was paved for years to come as Plainview baseball put itself back on the map with its first 20-win season since 2017 and its first regional tournament appearance since 2016, after a second place finish in district play.

Sperry was a four-year starter for the Indians, and was named as the Offensive Player of the Year for the Lake Country Conference All-Conference awards.

He finished with a .358 batting average to go with a .489 on base percentage with 29 RBI’s and 12 stolen bases.

When he was on the mound he was just as solid as he compiled a 3-1 overall record with with 24 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched.

“We came up a little short in the regional tournament, but after doubling our win total and finishing with 26 victories for the season, it’s hard to complain about that,” Sperry said. “When coach Luhmann came in we turned over a new leaf as a program, and we got to have a successful season because of it.”

Sperry will bring a much needed offensive and defensive presence to a Tigers team which struggled this season finishing 9-41 overall with a 9-23 conference record.

ECU won six of its nine games at home this season.

“My mom and dad both went to East Central, and I just loved the campus and the coaching staff as well,” Sperry said. “It’s just a great campus and I’m looking forward to getting there and proving myself on the baseball field.”

Sperry plans on studying business administration while attending East Central.