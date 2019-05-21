A swift-moving storm that prompted a tornado warning impacted parts of Pottawatomie and Lincoln County around 5 a.m. Tuesday, with structure damage reported east of Dale.

Shawnee/Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director Don Lynch reported damaged assessments along the storm path were ongoing early Tuesday morning, with reports indicating five structures with some damaged reported in the area east of Dale. No injuries have been reported.

The storm that impacted the area also damaged the sign at House of Flowers on Kickapoo, he said, as residents took tornado precautions. There are no other damage reports in Shawnee, he said.

In the Meeker area, tornado sirens were going off about 5 a.m. and there was a heavy law enforcement presence as the storm passed that area, with many roadways in Meeker flooded from the heavy rainfall.

In many areas of Lincoln County, there were reports of flash flooding in many low-lying roadways. With so much rainfall overnight, motorists are reminded to watch for water on roadways and not to drive into areas of water.

Watch for updates.