School is out!

Drivers please continue to watch for bicycles, hover boards and groups of children headed to the park. This event also eliminates the primary source for ongoing local news. Not that there isn’t activity in our lakeside town, it will just require engaging new contacts.

One program that benefits our young children through the school year is the Back Pack Program providing food for weekends. There is now a Snack Pack Program organized by the Methodist Church that will carry on through the summer. Distribution for pre-school through fifth grade students will start Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information call the church at 918-532-4337.

Senior citizens enjoy a lunch of sandwiches, chips, salads and dessert on Thursday at the Senior Center. Area residents 55 and over are welcome to join together for food and fellowship at the facility located at 310 E. Weldon, behind the Methodist Church.

As we move into the Memorial Day celebrations, remember to thank a veteran for their service. Numerous services are planned to memorialize the fallen. If you are traveling toward Muskogee this week, take a detour and visit the Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. My father is buried there. The flags and flowers are overwhelming.

Lest we forget!

The traffic on north U.S. Highway 75 will be picking up as campers, vendors and dancers turn east onto Road 600. The Fred Fall-Leaf Memorial Campgrounds are already filling up in anticipation of the 55th Annual Delaware Pow-Wow. Dancers will be ready for the first Gourd Dance at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, followed by dance contests. Saturday events include a fundraising auction at 10:30 a.m. at the Brooks Camp to benefit the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial. At 11 a.m. a Bet Football Game between the men and women is scheduled. Special Stomp Dances will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday followed by the Gourd Dance from 3 -5 p.m. Dance contests are slated for 8 p.m all three days. The schedule is subject to change depending on the weather.

Pastor Jeri Weatherspoon of Freedom Ministries and her support team, are finalizing plans for the Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 25. Games for all ages begin at 10 a.m. including: pop toss, dig, duck pond, three legged race, Hula Hoop, gunny sack, egg toss, and limbo, At 11:30 a.m. there will be a cake walk; tickets $1.Vendors will be around the perimeter of the park.

At 5 p.m.a barbecue dinner will be served. Advance tickets are $8 or $10 on site.

At 5:30 p.m. teams will participate in a Tug-of-War followed by a balloon toss.

The kids will be treated to a big surprise at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will be capped off with a dance at 8 p.m. featuring Skeeter Long and the Trailer Park Kings.

Bring lawn chairs and plan to stay all day for an opportunity to see old friends and meet new neighbors.

Vacation Bible school at the United Methodist Church will start at 9 a.m. with dismissal at 11 a.m. on June 3 -7 for ages 3 to fifth grade are invited.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.