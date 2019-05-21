The Washington County SPCA had to evacuate all 125 animals at the facility early Tuesday morning because of flooding.

The shelter is located on State Highway 123 in a flood plain near the Caney River.

The WCSPCA staff had been in contact with Washington County Emergency Management. The staff received a phone call at 1 a.m., saying the river was rising and State Highway 123 would be closed in two hours because of flooding.

“All the animals are safe, and that’s the most important thing,” Washington County SPCA Manager Tonya Pete said. “I’m not sure exactly what the damage to the building, our supplies and equipment will end up being.”

The shelter had 181 animals in its care, but 56 were already in foster homes, Pete said.

All animals, who were at the shelter, are now located at the WCSPCA Clinic Building at 3423 Washington Blvd. The public can reclaim stray animals at that location. Shelter staff cannot answer the shelter phone because of the flooding. The best way to reach them is through the WCSPCA’s Facebook page, Pete said.

“I want to thank all the volutneers who responded overnight and helped us to get the animals to safety,” Pete said.

Portions of Nowata, Osage and Washington County were flooded Tuesday morning, and conditions are only going to get worse as heavy rain is expected to continue throughout Wednesday morning.

Typical low-lying areas in Bartlesville were underwater Tuesday morning. The Lee Lake area, including Cooper Dog Park and the soccer fields were flooded. The go-cart track off Adams Boulevard and the fields and Wesleyan Christian School football field and soccer fields along Silver Lake Road also were underwater.

Washington County Emergency Management closed U.S. Highway 60 between Bartlesville and County Road 410 because it is underwater, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also reported State Highway 20 is closed just west of Skiatook because of water on the roadway.

Washington County Emergency Management also said State Highway 123 was closed between Bartlesville and Dewey because of high water.

Officials also reported the Caney River in Bartlesville had reached flood stage. It is expected to raise another two feet before cresting on Wednesday.

Here are the 24-hour rainfall amounts as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

• Bartlesville, 6.53 inches

• Copan, 6.29 inches

• Nowata, 5.64 inches

• Wynona, 7.54 inches

A flash flood warning was expected to expire at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. However, a flood warning continues through 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The forecast called for rain to continue until 2 p.m. Tuesday. There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Washington, Osage and Nowata County residents cannot change the weather, but they can hone their skills on how to handle adverse weather situations.

And the weather has caught everyone’s eye — even the governor’s.

In a press release by the Office of Emergency Management, Gov. Kevin Stitt urged Oklahomans to be prepared for severe weather across the state, including strong tornadoes, damaging winds, very large hail, heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is in communication with city, county, tribal and private sector emergency managers and other partners across the state. State agencies will have emergency management liaisons staffing the EOC through the day.

OEM and other state agencies are receiving regular updates from the National Weather Service forecast offices in Norman, Tulsa and Amarillo. Additionally, OEM has brought in an advance team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 6 to help facilitate the delivery of any federal resources that may be needed during the incident.

Multiple rounds of storms moved through the state. The public is urged to be weather aware throughout the day and overnight and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Individuals and families should review their preparedness plans, refill emergency kits, and clean out their safe refuge areas, including safe rooms, basements, or the lowest level interior room of their homes.

Driving in flood water not only risks the life of the driver and its passengers, but also the first responders who save the car occupants from drowning, said Kary Cox, Washington County emergency management director.

“Drivers need to slow down. Don’t drive past your headlights (in the water) and if you can’t see, something is obscuring the road.”

He also quoted “Don’t drown. Turn around.”

“If you see water over the roadway, take another route.”

Regarding thunder and lightning, Cox said, be safe and stay indoors.

Be sure to pick a shelter in your home for safety. “Be aware of the weather. The forecast is likely to change. We will likely have some flash flooding and some rivers flooding.”