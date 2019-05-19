SULPHUR — Shawnee native Dylan Dickson will graduate from the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in a commencement ceremony that will be held at 1 p.m. May 22, in the OSD gym, at 1100 East Oklahoma Street in Sulphur.

After graduation, Dickson plans to attend a career technology center and pursue a welding career. Dickson was vice president of his senior class, an OSD Ambassador and a member of the football team, the basketball team and Key Club.

The OSD 2019 graduating class also includes Haden Denny of Midwest City, Dylan Evans of Sulphur, Ezra Hart of Ada, Braiden Hilton of Keota, Brandyn Mieritz of McAlester, Miracle Pearson of Midwest City and Rosalinda Reyes of Oklahoma City.

OSD is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS), a state agency which assists Oklahomans with disabilities through vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.

OSD has been located in Sulphur since 1908. OSD provides residential and day school educational services at no charge for students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The school provides a range of outreach programs, including pre-school programs and onsite consultation for public school students, their families, public school districts and communities statewide.