The seniors have been chosen for this year's Shawnee News-Star Senior Game.

The girls game will be played Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the boys to follow at 3 p.m. at Shawnee High School - 1001 North Kennedy - in the Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

This event is open to the public. Admission prices are Adults: $5.00 / Students: $3.00 / Under 5: Free.

The rosters for this year's game include:

East Girls

• Alissa Welsh – Macomb

• Brianna Hable – Meeker

• Elisabeth Jones – Meeker

• Kirsten Winters – Bethel

• Harley Gregory – Bethel

• Brooke Shaw – Bethel

• Keagan Engle – Bethel

West Girls

• Bailey Carpenter – Tecumseh

• Addison Day – Tecumseh

• Madison Day – Tecumseh

• Makyra Tramble – Shawnee

• LaRai McVea – Shawnee

• Lauren Fields – Shawnee

East Boys

Isaac Bloomer – Prague

Haden Hale – Prague

Brayden McGinnis – Prague

Zadden Jones – Prague

Brady Thorpe – Prague

Dalton Cooper – Prague

Trevor Brinker – Seminole

Deyton Jackson – Seminole

Cade Conn – Seminole

Ricky Silvs – Seminole

Cade Hammond – Seminole

Trenton Nadeau – Earlsboro

Chance Bohannon – Earlsboro

West Boys

• Brandon Hadl – McLoud

• Logan Wahpekeche – McLoud

• Brandon Vinson – McLoud

• Gabe Gouge – Dale

• Logan Woodruff – Dale

• Anthony Billy – Tecumseh

• Ty Shileds – Tecumseh

• Josiah Mendoza – Tecumseh

• Jayden Shafer – Tecumseh

• DeAndre Love – Shawnee

• Carson McKay – Shawnee

• Tyler Huebert – Shawnee

• Darius Edwards – Shawnee

• Luke Burrell – Dale