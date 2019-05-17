Almost three years to the day, this weekend's open house honors the beginning of a significant endeavor for Shawnee's longtime downtown museum and depot site. At a groundbreaking May 17, 2016, the museum officially started construction on its new building, and Saturday marks its open house.

Right next to the Pottawatomie County Historical Society and Museum at the Santa Fe Depot at 614 E. Main St., the Pottawatomie County Museum — Paul and Ann Milburn Center, at 207 N. Minnesota (just north of the depot), is hosting an open house from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sarah Dudley Conference Room and Research Center in the new facility.

The public is invited to the free event where historical videos, tours and refreshments will be offered.

Admission also will be free to tour the Santa Fe Depot museum site, as well.

Director Ken Landry said with the help of Dr. and Mrs. Paul Milburn, numerous donors from the community, and volunteers and staff, three years ago, the ground-breaking was achieved.

Since then, a lot has been accomplished, he said.

“The building has been erected and the west wing has been completed, along with the restrooms and offices in the main area,” Landry said.

This portion of the project, now complete, is available for local citizens and organizations to rent for meetings and reunions.

“I am excited to be able to utilize the west wing, which is the Sarah Dudley Conference Center,” Landry said, “and I look forward to completing the entire Paul and Ann Milburn Center and Museum in the near future.”

The facility is approximately 90 percent complete, Landry said, and fundraising continues in a push for the goal line.

“We are actively seeking grants and financial assistance from the City of Shawnee and other entities to complete the building and grounds, and operate the museum,” he said.

Fundraising for the new museum started in 2009, Landry said.

So far, $1.8 million in donations from more than 220 individuals, businesses and organizations over the last 10 years of fundraising have made the new building possible, he said.

“We still need about $300,000 to completely finish the museum, inside and out,” Landry said.

According to its website, at pottcountymuseum.org, the Santa Fe Depot was built in 1903-1904 and was operational as a train depot until 1973. It currently houses the Pottawatomie County Historical Society Museum and an abundance of artifacts and information about the history of Pottawatomie County.

For more information, visit the website or call (405) 275-8412.