Lyle Ray Kallenbach

Dr. Lyle Ray Kallenbach, 80, Lawrence, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Lawrence First United Methodist Church with reception to follow.

Lyle was born December 23, 1938 in Wichita, KS, the son of Melvin and Ruth (Wilson) Kallenbach.

He married LaReta Guthrie on June 28, 1964 in Walton, KS. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his son, Loren (Laurie) Kallenbach and their children, Joshua and Jacob, of Lawrence; his daughter, Lynne Kallenbach (Brian Aikins), Leawood, KS; two brothers, Kenneth (Maureen) Kallenbach, Winfield, KS and Marvin (Susan) Kallenbach, Wichita, KS and his sister, Marilyn (Allan) Garber, Alexandria, VA.

He attended Valley Center, KS schools, graduating in 1957. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Southwestern College in 1961, his Master of Science degree from the University of Oklahoma (1964) and his Ph.D from Texas A&M University (1969).

Lyle began his professional work as a chemist for Gulf Oil Research in Merriam, KS. In 1980, he joined Phillips Petroleum (later ConocoPhillips) in Bartlesville, OK. He retired from there as a Senior Research Chemist in 2003. Over the course of his career, Lyle was awarded over 30 U.S. patents for his research in the fields of petrochemicals, plastics and refining.

He was a member of the First United Methodist church in Lawrence, the American Chemical Society as a 50 year member, and served on the Southwestern College Science Advisory Committee. In 2009, Lyle was inducted into the Natural Science Hall of Fame at Southwestern College.

During his retirement years in Lawrence, Lyle savored time with his family. He was a fixture at his grandsons’ scholastic and sporting events and enjoyed participating in their activities.

Lyle sang in the FUMC church choir, was an active vegetable gardener, and spent many hours tracing his family’s genealogy. He was an accomplished woodworker and delighted in the furniture and decorative pieces that he created for family members. He also enjoyed the time that he spent building stage sets for Theatre Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lyle’s name to the Lawrence First United Methodist Church or to Theatre Lawrence. Please send these in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.