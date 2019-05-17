A celebration of life service for Carl Glen Atwood is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, in the First Baptist Church with Dr. Alton Fannin and Reverend Stephen Biggerstaff officiating. The family will host a visitation at the Craddock Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-7 p.m.

Carl Glen Atwood was born April 13, 1951, in Martha, Okla. to Glendon and Edna Christine (Buckner) Atwood. He passed this life on May 15, 2019 at his residence in Ardmore. Carl and Martha Tutten were high school sweethearts and started dating when Martha was 15 and Carl was 16, they were married Oct. 2, 1970, in Blair, Okla. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ardmore. Carl started working for Sonic in 1974 and moved to Ardmore in 1979 to purchase their first location. He has operated Sonic Drive-In’s ever since. Carl and Martha loved to dance. They would dance on cruise ships and dance competitions. They were members of several dance groups including Two Left Feet in Ardmore. Pretty much, whenever a band would start playing, Carl and Martha would break out in dance. Carl loved to travel with family and friends. But his family was his number one priority. He spoke often to his grandchildren about defensive driving and giving advice to his grandsons about women. He called himself the busiest lazy man alive. After working with Sonic for a while and seeing the mounting maintenance bills that went with them, he decided to go to trade school to learn to work on all his own equipment. Carl was a very inquisitive individual. He loved to know how everything worked. Carl was also a member of the Ardmore Kiwanis Club. Carl also served his country in the Army National Guard.

Carl is survived by his wife Martha of the home; son, Jeremy Atwood and his wife, Lisa of Ardmore; daughter, Angela Owen and her husband, Curtis of Ardmore; mother, Christine Atwood of Ada; grandchildren, Clay, Carson, Cache and Cannon Atwood, Chase and Tyler Owen; sisters, Gayla Wilson of Ada and Tina Beal of Dawsonville, Ga.; brother, Gary Lyn Atwood of Colbert.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glendon Atwood and his sister, Tonya Biggerstaff.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Jeremy, Clay, Carson and Cannon Atwood, Chase, Tyler and

Curtis Owen and Keith Nance.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society. Http:donate3.cancer.org.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.