Central

Arcadia: May 6. Elevation above average, water 67 and stained. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around coves and riprap. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits around flats. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait around points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: May 6. Elevation above average, water 65 and stained. Largemouth bass good on plastics and spinnerbaits around coves, flats and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait around main lake and points. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: May 7. Elevation normal, water 64-66 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at 3-6 ft. along the shorelines. Walleye good off the rocky shoreline on lipless baits and sassy shad baits. Report submitted by Lucky Lure Tackle.

Overholser: May 6. Elevation above average, water 68 and stained. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on sassy shad and blade baits around the main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and the main lake. Channel catfish fair on punch bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: May 5. Elevation normal, water 67 and stained. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats and shorelines. White bass good on minnows and jigs around docks. Channel catfish good on crawfish and cut bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: May 6. Elevation above average, water muddy. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around points and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Bell Cow: May 5. Elevation above average, water 68 and muddy. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around docks, riprap and boat ramps. Largemouth bass slow on jerk bait and plastics around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: May 3. Elevation above average, water 60s and murky. White and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around coves, docks, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam and around brush structure, coves, docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: May 4. Elevation above average, water 63 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on grubs, jigs and plastics below the dam and around riprap, shorelines and spillway. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms around riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: May 5. Elevation above average, water 69 and muddy. Largemouth bass slow on minnows, plastics, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Channel catfish slow on worms around docks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: May 5. Elevation above average, water 60s and muddy. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. White bass fair on spoons and silver rattle traps around creek channels and river channel. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad and worms below the dam and around riprap and river channel. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: May 4. Elevation above average, water 60s and muddy. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around coves, points and riprap. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, shad and worms around creek channels and discharge. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: May 8. Elevation 16 ft. above normal and rising, water 73. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on Carolina-rigged shad, live shad and shad below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

Grand: May 5. Elevation above average, water 59 and heavily stained. Crappie good on jigs and minnows from the bank to 14 ft. around brush structure, docks. Blue catfish good on shad around main lake and shallows. The lake is heavily stained and full of heavy debris. Check out GrandFishingReport.com on Facebook for lake and fishing updates with photos. Report submitted by Marni Loftis, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Hudson: May 7. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. Paddlefish snagging fair below the dam. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and along shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: May 5. Elevation above average, water 60s and muddy. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad and worms below the dam and around riprap and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. White bass fair on grubs, jigs and spoons around creek channels. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: May 7. Elevation rising, water 60s and muddy. Channel and blue catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms around flats, inlet, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish good on snagging below the dam. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad and top water below the dam. Fishing will continue to be good below the dam for most species. Most of the paddlefish being caught are small 4-10 lbs. with an occasional 30+ pound fish. The lake is in flood stage and continues to rise. Catfishing of all kinds will be good in the shallows especially with worms. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: May 2. Elevation above average, water muddy. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: May 3. Elevation above average, water 52 and clear. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and worms below the dam and around eddies. Fishing is slow due to high water releases from the dam. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: May 2. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water 64 and semi-clear. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and beetle spin jigs. Slow action with the Jigs seems to be the best method. Small minnows have worked as well at 8-10 ft. around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Best reports have been on dark colored jigs around the docks on both sides. Slow action with the Jigs seems to be the best method. Biggest crappie caught on bottom at west boat house. Northern creek has produced several large crappie. Channel catfish good on live shad, shad, chicken liver and dough bait along channels, creek channels, river channel, docks, west side docks and east side tent camping banks. Chicken livers have been the primary bait used resting on bottom. Largemouth bass fair on minnows, plastic baits, worms, Texas and Carolina rigs, rattletraps, spinnerbaits and rooster tails in west side coves, Northern Creek, island rocks and rocky point along west side. Bass are being caught regularly but are slower to hit presentations with the recent rains. White bass fair on crankbaits, deep divers and spinnerbaits along dam riprap and main lake channel near the sandbar and west side banks. White bass are being caught near the southern ends and west sides of the lake. Rooster tails and spoons have been the best bait this week. Saugeye fair on deep divers, Rapalas sassy shad and storm wiggle warts in the main body of the lake around sandbar and by the dam. Several 14-16 inch saugeye were caught around the north island using crankbaits. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.

Oologah: May 5. Elevation above average, water 62 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad around creek channels, river mouth and creeks running into the lake. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits around brush structure and flooded willows and brush. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam. Lake is 7 3/4 ft. above normal and falling slowly. Release at the dam was 13,000 cfs at time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: May 5. Elevation above average, water dirty and in the 60s. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad at 10-20 ft. around the main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: May 5. Elevation normal, water murky. Saugeye good on crankbaits and plastics around the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure and weed beds. White bass good on minnows and small lures around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: May 4. Elevation above average, water 60s and muddy. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around coves, points and riprap. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and plastics around the discharge. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Tenkiller: May 6. Elevation rising, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, jigs and plastics around brush structure, riprap, shorelines and flooded timber in upper portions of the lake. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and lower portion in clearer waters. Due to recent rains, the lake has risen as of Monday, May 6 to 9 feet above normal. This has slowed fishing activity down tremendously in the upper portions. Anglers can see better action in the lower portion and in creek channels. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Northwest

Canton: May 3. Elevation above average, water 61 and clear. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Striped bass hybrids and walleye good on crankbaits and worms around flats. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: May 6. Elevation above average, water low 60s, gates open. Crappie fair on Bobby Garland jigs around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids slow with hard baits. White bass slow to fair with live bait. Catfish fair to good on jug lines with cut baits and stinkbait. Walleye slow with worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: May 6. Elevation normal, water 67. Crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, dam, main lake, weed beds and jetties. Walleye fair on jigs, minnows and trolling rigs around the dam and main lake. White bass are really good now just about anywhere on the lake and below the dam. I don’t have a report of any white bass upstream at this time. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: May 6. Elevation 5 1/4 ft. above normal, water 66 and muddy. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow around the main lake. Crappie off Guy Sandy dock is slow. Crappie on lake is fair using minnows & jigs around brush piles on the lake. White bass poor. Channel cats good in upper creeks. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: May 7. Elevation normal, water 67 and muddy. Trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and green garlic scented PowerBait along channels and below falls behind current breaks. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait around brush structure, channels and creek channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: May 3. Elevation above average, water 69. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, plastics and spinnerbaits around creek channels, points and standing timber. Channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and worms around coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: May 3. Elevation rising water murky. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, shallows and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait and shad around creek channels, flats and river channel. Paddlefish fair on snagging around tailwater. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: May 3. Elevation above average, water 60 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait and shad below the dam and around main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, live bait, plastics and small lures around brush structure, flats, main lake, points, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: May 2. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastics and top water around the main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, live shad and spoons around coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 3. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs around channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: May 3. Elevation 9 ft. above normal, water 63. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits and on the flooded shorelines around coves, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: May 7. Elevation above average, water 64 and murky. Smallmouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: May 3. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, flukes and plastics around flats and shallows. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and flats. Channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs and stinkbait below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: May 3. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, lipless baits, plastics, rogues, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around coves, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around the inlet, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait around creek channels, inlet and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: May 3. Elevation above average, water 69. Largemouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crickets, shad and sunfish around creek channels, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 3. Elevation rising, water 68 and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad around coves, creek channels and river mouth. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, live shad and minnows around the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. The lake is rising very quickly and fishing will be off normal patterns. Striped Bass fishing is great mid-lake in clean water, live bait and cut bait will produce fish on most days. Lots of smaller fish being caught right now, below the dam has been good for striped bass while water flow is present. Catfish have been biting with rising water at the mouths of creeks and rivers, in any backed up water next to rivers or creeks are producing catfish on cut bait and red worms. Crappie are hard to pattern with the crazy weather but fishing brush in 15 ft. of water or beneath docks have been the most productive. Bowfishing with the high water is great right now where grass is present in the water. (Reminder bow fishermen from 377 bridge west to I-35 bridge is closed to alligator gar harvest for the month of May). Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: May 3. Elevation above average, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around channels, coves, points and shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait and shad below the dam and around channels, flats, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, Game warden stationed in Leflore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: May 5. Elevation rising, water 67 and clear. Walleye, white bass and crappie good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows around dam, main lake, points, rocks and sandbar. Channel catfish good on stinkbait and worms around river channel and shallows. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: May 7. Elevation normal, water 60s. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks, riprap and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.

Ft. Cobb: May 5. Elevation above average, water upper 60s and murky. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around channels, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: May 5. Elevation normal, water 60s. Smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in the main lake, along riprap and shallows. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs and stinkbait in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.

Tom Steed: May 6. Elevation above average, water 66. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows around points and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: May 3. Elevation above average, water mid-60s and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad around channels, dam and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.