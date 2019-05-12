The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and County Commissioners are happy to announce free dump service to help with Spring Cleaning and hopefully reduce the illegal dumping that plagues the county.

The Department of Environmental Quality’s generous grant and the County Commissioners are funding this effort to #keeppottcoclean.

Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations and are available on the following days:

• 14101 Acme Road, Shawnee-District 1, May 18, 19, 25, 26

• 28830 Main St, Macomb-District 2, June 1, 2, 8, 9

• 29131 Johnson Dr, Maud-District 3, June 15, 16, 22, 23

They will be available those Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is intended to assist the citizens of the county, therefore, commercial dumping won’t be allowed.

Tires and scrap metal will be sorted on site. No brush, tree trimmings, or yard waste.

If people have something they think may be hazardous materials they can call (405) 309-7797 and set up an appointment before bringing it to the dumpsite.

People must have an ID with a Pottawatomie County address to utilize this free service.