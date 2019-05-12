Services for E. Don Flanagan of Ardmore, are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the Chapel of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home, Marietta with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Born June 7, 1933 in Marietta, the son of W.L. Flanagan and Emma Colston Flanagan, he passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Ardmore at the age of 85.

E. Don was a graduate of Marietta High School and a resident of Ardmore most of his life. On May 8, 1953, he married Betty Lou Vinson in Marietta. She preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2006. E. Don made a living as a car salesman, which carried into his hobbies of making deals and trading. Some of his other interests included playing dominoes and collecting knives. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and former Master of the Ardmore Masonic Lodge. E. Don was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ardmore.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Curtis, W.L., Jr. and Jerry Flanagan.

He is survived by his three daughters, Donna Epperson and husband Glendall of Norman, Klista Storts and husband Gary of Nashville, Tenn., and Jerri Flanagan of Oklahoma City; son, Mark Flanagan and wife Sandra of Jessup, Ga.; sister, Louise Howe of Eugene, Ore.; 10 grandchildren, Aaron Holler, Gary Epperson, Julie Towery, Jered Flanagan, Christa Flanagan, Byron Flanagan, Brett Storts, Blake Storts, John Hill and Thomas Hill; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Serving as casket bearers are his grandsons, Aaron Holler, Gary Epperson, Brett Storts, Blake Storts, John Hill, Thomas Hill, Jered Flanagan and Byron Flanagan. Honorary bearers are Dennis Flanagan, Tim Longest, Kenneth French, Rusty Scott, Daren Flanagan, G.W. Flanagan and Grady Burroughs.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cross Timbers Hospice.

The funeral home will close at 5 p.m. on Monday and be open Tuesday for viewing before service time.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.