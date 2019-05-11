Students in Madill received a special lesson in history from two guest speakers Wednesday morning, a Holocaust survivor and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. Wednesday was the 74th anniversary of V-E Day, the day Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies.

Both speakers were courtesy of the Hannah Ida Urman Foundation. The foundation focuses on Holocaust education by telling the stories of both victims and survivors. Urman was one of the victims and she, along with three of her children, likely met their fate at Auschwitz. Her oldest son, Ben Fainer, survived the war and wrote his memoir “Silent for Sixty Years” in 2014.

Fainer passed in 2016, however, his daughter Sharon Hannah Berry is keeping his story alive. After students watched a brief video of Fainer telling his story, she addressed the crowd.

“My father lived in a town called Bedzin, Poland, very close to the German border,” Berry told students. She said the town had a total population of around 50,000 when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939. About half the population was Jewish.

“Shortly after the Germans invaded Bedzin, they ordered that a census be taken of the Jewish citizens in town,” Berry said. “Then they went door to door selecting people that were young men that were capable of doing work for them.” Berry said when the Germans came for her family, they shot the family dog to stop it from barking.

In the video, Fainer told the story of how he and his father were separated from the rest of the family.

“They went around town and rounded up all the Jews. The ones they were able to pick up, they put on trucks. They separated the young, the old, the crippled ones and children. My mother and three siblings went to Auschwitz. My father and I went on a truck.”

Fainer said he lied and told the Nazis he was 15. He was actually only 9, but big for his age. He noted that otherwise he would have gone to Auschwitz with his mother and siblings.

Fainer said he and his father went together to a forced labor camp. His father worked on making uniforms for the soldiers, and he did tasks like shining shoes and cleaning offices. They were separated after about a year.

During the six years of the war, Fainer was sent to six separate camps. He said that while imprisoned in Buchenwald, his cell block was right next to the crematorium. The crematoriums were not only used for the dead. Some were simply injured or too weak to continue.

“The screaming when they shoved them into the crematoriums was unbelievable,” Fainer said. “It was horrible, that’s the only way I can describe it to you.”

Fainer’s daughter talked about what happened after the Nazis were defeated in 1945.

“My father did some traveling, and he found his father in Germany,” Berry said, adding that the two did not have the best relationship before the war, but were grateful to see each other again. They then spent time searching for his mother and siblings.

“After a period of time of not finding them, he went to Dublin, Ireland, where his one uncle and two aunts were living,” Berry said. He later moved to Canada before moving to the United States in 1957.

He did not speak of his wartime experiences, and only told Berry his story once she got into high school. He did not start public speaking until 1998.

Berry said her son interviewed Fainer as part of a high school project. One question her son asked was what gave him the strength to survive.

“My dad told him, ‘I was a child. I had my whole life ahead of me, and I wanted to live,’” Berry said.

In the video, Fainer said what the world needs most is education about the Holocaust.

“They need to be told about it, and keep telling them so it doesn’t happen again. What happened to me, I hope you never see it,” Fainer said. “All I know is one thing, the world should be a lot better for people than the way it is.