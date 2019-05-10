With the track season coming into the final stretch run, the Ardmore Tigers look to bring home gold.

The Lady Tigers will send 17 participants to Moore this weekend, looking to be bringing home the gold.

Following three-straight second place finishes in state, Lady Tigers coach Brenda McHatton hopes the senior class will be rewarded with gold for all their handwork.

“We are right there, we are close,” Mchatton said. “ I feel if are kids go out there and compete like we did at regional we have a pretty good chance.”

The Lady Tigers have a long history of success with their track and field program, winning 10 state titles overall.

Competing for the Lady Tigers this weekend will be: Tieronay Banks, Chassidy Blake, Naughtier Douglas, Amaya Gordon, Sierra Gordon, Mya Gresham, Honeyzti Jefferson, Trinidee Jefferson, Kayan Johnson, Jentry LemonsAvery Lowe, Miyah McGee, Kiya Halted, Larhyn Moore, Areil Petties and Shakira Smith.

Two seniors, Banks and Sierra Gordon, are hoping to end their careers with a team victory.

Individually, Banks is the defending champion in the 200 meter race. Hoping to end her Lady Tiger career, Banks knows she has to give it her all to go out on top.

“I have to keep pushing to defend my title,” Banks said. “There are people coming for it and I need to be able to defend it.”

Sierra Gordon, has had both a successful basketball and track career for the Lady Tigers. Being successful in both sports, nothing would mean more to Sierra Gordon than finishing on top.

Using her experience at state, Sierra gives the lower-classmen support and knowledge to help them be successful.

“It would be a really blessed thing for me, we have been runner-up for three years in a row now,” Gordon said. “I have a feeling in my heart that we could win it all, if we go out there and do what we did in regionals we should take it and be state champs.”

The Tigers will be sending 13 members of their team to state this weekend, with participants i both track and field.

After spending the last few seasons with the Dickson Comets, head coach Bryce Bell is excited for what is in store in his first state tournament with the Tigers.

“We just have to stay calm and not get distracted by the atmosphere of what is the state meet,” Bell said. “It is a whole different atmosphere and we have to not worry about what everyone else is doing and just focus on us.”

Competing at the state tournament will be: Keronn Johnson, Joesph Martin, Brayden Anoatubby, Victor Gomez, Evan Smith, Ricky Smith, Brayden Bryant, Asher Bellavigna, Jalen Reed, Donald May Cuauhtemoc Garcia, Rashawn Walker and Quade Derryberry.

The Tigers, just like the Lady Tigers, have had a long history of success in track and field. With a strong weekend this weekend, Bell and his team might be adding their names to the history books as well.

“I expect us to start adding to that (wall of champions) pretty quickly, that is the goal year in and year out to bring home big trophies,” Bell said. “All we have to do is go out there and run, it is the same thing as any meet we have been to. The smallest meet or biggest meet, if we don’t take car of business it is going to be a long day, but if we get out there and focus on us we can have some success.”