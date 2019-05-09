AJR’s sophomore album, “The Click,” is an absolutely critically despised album. Their indie-pop sound, caked with disgustingly confused production, blasting brass instruments and lyrics more pretentious than a music critic absolutely demolish any form of potential the band may have had. This trend continues on their new release, “Neotheater.”

As stated, AJR has potential. Their sound is unique, with electronic elements fused with alternative songwriting structure and trumpets on top of it all. There is no denying that there may be some genuinely interesting ideas that could be executed by the band. Unfortunately, this is far from reality.

On the topic of genre, while they blend a lot of interesting elements together, the final product is stomach wrenching. A song like “Break My Face” is an excellent example of this. Programmed drums skitter over the mix, along with stuttering piano chords and ear-piercing trumpets. These elements simply are too far detached from each other to really create any sort of euphonic sound.

Which, this brings up another problem. The production is far too busy. Random sounds randomly jump in to provide nothing but a distraction from the melody. The instruments all seem to somehow blend together and just sound like a domineering force, destined to drive the listener absolutely mad.

The themes of this album are predominantly the loss of childhood and growing up. This can be seen in “Net Up Forever” and “Don’t Throw Out My Legos.” Both songs discuss things such as being scared of graduation (something the whole band has experienced, although the line could be read more as a metaphorical for generally growing up) and wanting to “move out” but not “move on.” They like to lean on the story telling that they are about to hit this big transition in their life, such as college. Artists can tell stories, either personal or from the point of view from a character. This happens all the time. The problem here is that the band almost seems to know that their primary fan base are 18ish year olds. They seem to be trying to be relatable, despite the fact that the oldest band member is almost 30, and purely catering to their fan base.

Which, along with thematic pandering, there are many lyrical problems. So often, the band presses this hard-lined superiority towards most of society. Take one of the most despicable tracks on the album, “Birthday Party.” The track is told through the point of view of a child who has just been born, and how the child views the world with an overwhelming sense of naivety. The problem is the condescension that the band seems to have towards society. This narrator almost could be seen as society as a whole, as they were unable to see the possible future effects of social media and electing President Trump into office. This continues in “Beats” where they scorn artists for selling out, which is beyond ironic, as they seem to be a complete corporate money machine.

To be blunt, this album is despicable. Every track, every lyric, every note: all nauseating and incoherent.

Rating: 1.5/10

Noah Estes is a music columnist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, a 2018 graduate of Bartlesville High School and a student at Rogers State University. He can be reached at estesnt@gmail.com, or on his YouTube channel, SMEB Reviews.