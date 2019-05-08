Rubottom — Services for Lois Louise Dewbre, of Rubottom, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Rubottom Baptist Church, Rubottom, with Bro. Ryan Eakins and Jimmy May officiating. Interment will follow in Rubottom Cemetery, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

The daughter of Pascal “P.A.” Mobley and Marvia Roach Mobley, Lois was born April 3, 1925, in Cannon Chapel Community, Love County. She passed away Tuesday, May 7, at the age of 94, in Lake Country Nursing Center, Marietta.

Lois, a longtime resident of Love County, married Herman B. “Monk” Dewbre on July 2, 1943, in Stockton, Calif. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1990. Lois worked for Marietta Bakery for many years. She was known to be a hard worker and good provider for her family. She was a church member of the Rubottom Baptist Church where she taught a Women’s Sunday School class for many years. Lois was a Pink Lady Volunteer at the hospital. Some of her special interests included gardening, reading, picking blackberries, socializing with friends and family, and she loved to travel, especially to Branson, Mo.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Phyllis Costello; and two grandsons, Shawn Dewbre and Joshua Dewbre.

Survivors include her son, Joe Dewbre and wife Nancy, of Santa Fe, N.M.; two daughters, Wilma Joyce Lantz and husband Bill, of Rubottom, and Cathy Tillman and husband Tim, of Mexico; a brother, Sonny Mobley and wife Andrea, of Oswalt Community; a sister, Irene Manning of Marietta; six grandchildren, Tim Costello of Hurst, Texas, Chad Costello and wife Julie, of Austin, Texas, Robin Munsch and husband Kelly, of Katy, Texas, Kristi Kaiser and husband Jeremy, of Bremerton, Wash., Jason Carnahan and wife Michelle, of Amarillo, Texas, and Chip Nolen and wife Hannah, of Edmond; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Serving as casket bearers are sons and sons-in-law of her beloved Sunday School class. Honorary bearers are women of her Ladies Sunday School class.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.