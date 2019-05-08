Wilson — Home Going services for Mrs. Laura "Granny" Yvonnia (Bryant) Epley, 84, of Wilson, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Ash Street Church of Christ of Wilson with John Kinslow, Jody Jones and Mike Johnston officiating. Interment will follow at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Granny was born on June 2, 1934, at Velma, to the late Mr. William Thomas Bryant and Camellia (Wright) Bryant. She peacefully departed from this life Saturday morning at her home May 4, 2019, in Wilson.

Granny was raised at Velma initially attending school at Claud until the eighth grade. She then attended Velma High School where she graduated. Later, she married Mr. Durwood Epley in 1960, and they made their home in Spain for two years and then Illinois for two years before returning to this area. She traveled extensively with Durwood while he was employed with Exxon. Granny always helped with all the school functions and enjoyed cooking for all the meals at the church. Cooking and making banana pudding was her calling and she loved everyone calling her Granny. Granny was a long time member of the Ash Street Church of Christ.

Durwood preceded her in death on July 7, 1987. Also preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Ray Bryant.

Survivors include her three sons, Dennis Epley and wife Cathy Ann, of Seadrift, Texas, Douglas Epley and Fiancée' Kennita Moon, of Wilson, and Durwin Epley and wife Stacie, of Seadrift, Texas; brother, Marion "Jerb" Thomas Bryant and wife Jeanette, of Velma; sister, Betty Brown and husband Bill, of Yukon; best friend, YZ Helms, Jr., of Seadrift, Texas; grandchildren, Deren Epley and wife Amy, Dara Pearce and husband Brent, Taylor Hamilton, Destiney Sellers and husband Sean, Josh Hamilton and wife Autum, D.J. Epley, Darel Epley, HayDen Epley, Canion Epley, Justice Epley, Angela Jester and Katelyn Stinson and husband Taylor;14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; numerous other family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Deren Epley, Darel Epley, D.J. Epley, Canion Epley, Justice Epley, Josh Hamilton, Joe Buzidragis, James Fred Ketchum, Russell Beck, Rusty Helms, Dr. Curtis Brown and Dr. Jim Brown.

Family visitation was held on Tuesday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

