Ardmore

Brenda Kaye Smith, 45, passed away May 6, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, at the First Baptist Church, Ardmore. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-9 a.m. May 9, 2019, at Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery. (Watts)

Prairie View

Sharri Lea White, 56, passed away May 6, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, at Dolberg Cemetery. (DeArman)