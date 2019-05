Ardmore

Freddie Doss, 78, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at a hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. Services are 1 p.m. Friday in Kirk Funeral Home Chapel. (Kirk)



Davis

Phyllis Jeanne Phillips, 89, died May, 7, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hale’s Memorial Chapel. (Hale’s)