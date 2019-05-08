In their quest to earn the program’s 11th state title and first since 2002, the Ardmore Lady Tigers took a giant leap forward over the weekend at the regional track meet.

Ardmore won the Class 5A regional championship at Halliburton Stadium in Duncan with a commanding 171 points, well ahead of second placed Altus with 119.

The Class 5A state track championships will begin Friday morning at the Moore Public Schools stadium.

The Lady Tigers won the 400 meter relay event with a time of 49.82, before coming in second in the 3200 relay with a time of 10:22.22.

Larhyn Moore finished fifth in the 100 hurdles event, but did qualify for state with a time of 17.44. Shakira Smith finished seventh overall with a time of 18.67.

Tieronay Banks won the 100 meter dash event with a time of 12.44, making her the top qualifier in the event going into the state meet. Shakira Smith also qualified in the event in third place with a time of 12.84.

Banks also qualified for state in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.56.

Ardmore also won the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:45.68.

Maliyah Johnson qualified for state in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:27.99, which brought her fourth place overall. Kaydan Johnson competed in the event and finished 15th with a time of 2:51.55.

Trinidee Jefferson won the 400 meter dash event with a time of 1:00.96, with teammate Amaya Gordon in second at 1:01.28, while Chassidy Blake finished fifth with a time of 1:02.88. Both Gordon and Jefferson each qualified for state in the event.

Shakira Smith and Cheyenne Petties each qualified for state in the 300 hurdles event as Smith finished third overall with a time of 49.89, while Petties finished fifth with a time of 51.76.

Maliyah Johnson finished fourth overall in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:55.20.

Ardmore’s girls won the 1600 meter relay with a time of 4:04.64.

Naughtica Douglas qualified for state in the high jump event, as she finished third at regionals clearing 4’8” Jahlya Lott finished fourth at 4’6”, with Chole Rucker in sixth at 4’4”.

Avery Lowe and Jentry Lemons each qualified for state in the pole vault event, as Lemons finished third clearing 8’6”, with Lowe clearing 8’6” as well but finishing sixth.

Ardmore will have three girls competing at state in the long jump event as Shakira Smith, Miyah McGee and Kiya Halstied each qualified at regionals. Smith and McGee finished fourth and fifth respectively at 16’3” and 16”, with Halstied in sixth at 15’7.25”.

Mya Gresham finished second in the discus throw event with a toss of 104’2”, qualifying for state.

Z’kaia Seamster finished sixth in the event with a toss of 99’0.5”, while Amari Booker finished ninth with a throw of 91’0.3”.

Seamster and Booker finished 13th and 14th in the shot put event, with Dayna Barker in 16th.