Jimmy Frank “Jim” Goostree, 79 year old longtime Macomb resident, passed from this life Friday, May 3, 2019 at Integris Southwest Medical Center Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born December 21, 1939 in Cassville, Missouri to parents Aulton S. Goostree and Amanda E. (Howerton) Goostree.

Memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Please wait to send any memorial flowers until the date of the service.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma. www.swearingenfuneral.com