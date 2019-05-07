The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, an award-winning gospel music group, will take the stage at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at Trinity Baptist Church, 400 South Main, in Grove.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required.

“We invite everyone to join us for what is sure to be an evening of uplifting music and praise, filled with the Blackwood’s energy and talent," said Pastor Robert Carter.

This is the group's seventh consecutive year to appear at Trinity Baptist.

“We love having them here,” Carter said, “and they love coming to Grove.”

Over the years, the quartet, which was formed in 1934, has won numerous Grammy and Gospel Music Association awards, including being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

“This is one of the best quartets you will ever hear,” Carter said. “The four members of the group have all had incredible careers in music and have voices that blend beautifully. They sing from the heart with a joy that inspires all who hear them.”

The concert is part of the church's Mother's Day observances.

“What a great gift for Mom to bring her to hear and enjoy the music of this incredible group," Carter said.

Light refreshments will be served following the concert, and the quartet members will be available to visit with all who attend.