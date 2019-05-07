By Mike Tupa

Joe Gilbert is no stranger to battling against unfavorable odds.

He’s been doing it for most of his 65 years coaching Barnsdall High School sports.

Tuesday is no exception.

His Lady Panthers are the lowest seed (No. 8) heading into the steely competition at Tuesday’s Class 3A state slowpitch softball tournament, to be held in Shawnee.

Barnsdall (17-11) has to take on No. 1 Rattan (31-7), which also was ranked No. 1 in the state during the regular season.

Barnsdall reached the No. 19 ranking in the final poll of the regular season.

But, the Lady Panthers have played the role of giant killers in the past few weeks.

Back on April 18 — in the finals of the district playoffs — they handed the overwhelmingly favorite Fairland Lady Owls their first and second losses of the entire season, on the Fairland diamond.

A week later, Barnsdall crushed No. 5-ranked Ripley, 10-4, and outclassed No. 18-ranked Hinton, 2-1, in the regionals.

The win against Hinton propelled Barnsdall into the state tournament.

The Barnsdall-Rattan showdown is set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“They’ve got a Division I hitter from what I’ve heard,” Gilbert said about Rattan, adding the Lady Rams boast a powerful offense.

Barnsdall will attempt to put the squeeze on the Rattan bats with veteran pitcher Jasmine Shores and a vastly-improve defense.

“She throws strikes and she puts a good spin on the ball,” Gilbert said about Shores. “She moves the ball around. And she can field her position real well. It’s like having another infielder.”

Gilbert is confident in his defense but said he doesn’t know how the lengthy layoff — Barnsdall hasn’t played since April 25, due to rain delays — will impact the team’s glovework.

Gilbert has done the best he could despite adverse weather conditions to get his team ready.

“We’ve practice outside in the mud to that we could hit,” he explained.

And, Barnsdall’s offense is no small threat.

Shores has blasted a horde of homers and also leads the team in hitting and RBI’s.

“We’ve got several kids that can hit the ball,” the coach said. “We’ve hit pretty well through the middle of the lineup. Everybody has hit pretty well and helped each other.”

Gilbert — who has probably been to more, or at least as many, state tournaments as any other softball coach in the state said the most important emotional aspect is “to keep them from getting … too tight. They can get too tight if you don’t watch them. We’ve just got to settle down and play our best. … We’re capable of knocking off anybody and capable of getting knocked off by anybody

Barnsdall proved during the season it could knock off just about anybody by defeating multiple Class 6A and 5A programs.

The Lady Panthers will be going for the program’s second state title in slow pitch softball.

The 2013 team broke through for the title. Gilbert also won a state championship with his 1980 baseball team.