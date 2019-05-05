Carla Bee Watkins

A Memorial Service to honor Carla Bee Watkins will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Dewey, Oklahoma at 10:00a.m. Pastor Jinx Barber will officiate. The family wishes to invite all family and friends to come and celebrate Carla’s life.

Carla Bee Dickens (Carlie) was born in Nowata, Oklahoma on February 4, 1928 to father, Edward Ruth Dickens and mother, Mrytle Rosetta Youngblood. She passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 91. She was one of eleven children.

On December 25, 1943 Carla married John Marshall Watkins Wichita, Kansas. They celebrated 68 years of marriage.

Carla is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Linda and Gearl Pyle of Elmore City, Oklahoma and Mary and Don Downing of Raymore, Missouri; one sister, Boots Lacey of Dewey; one daughter-in-law, Teri Watkins of Bartlesville and many nieces and nephews.

Carla and John had 6 grandchildren: Andrew Downing, Joel Myers, Carrie Myers Daniel, Kelly Watkins, Corey Watkins, and Lindsay Watkins-Sturgeon; 9 great grandchildren: Benjamin Downing, Kirsten Myers, Colby Myers, Natalie Myers, Megan Gardner, Gavin Watkins, Kennedy Watkins-Sturgeon, Cimarron Sturgeon, and Cassidy Sturgeon.

In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 618 N. Delaware in Dewey, Oklahoma 74029.

Cremations services will be under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony at her beloved Skyview Farm.