NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“LONG SHOT”: Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world -- a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her trusted advisers. Starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. (2:05) (Rated R: for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use.)

“UGLYDOLLS” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection -- a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different -- ultimately realizing that they don't have to be perfect to be amazing. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas. (1:27) (Rated PG: for thematic elements and brief action.)

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (3D/2D) SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War”, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Robert Downey, Jr. and Brie Larson. (3:01) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.)

“BREAKTHROUGH”: When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. Based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds, “Breakthrough” is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle. Starring Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace. (1:56) (Rated PG: for thematic content including peril.)

“MISSING LINK”: Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr Link, who is 8 feet tall and covered in fur, recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, the trio encounters their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world. Through it all, they learn that sometimes one can find a family in the places one least expects. Featuring the voices of Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson. (1:35) (Rated PG: for action/peril and some mild rude humor.)

“SHAZAM!” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: We all have a superhero inside of us -- it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson's case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do -- have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he'll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam's magical abilities. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Zachary Levi and Michell Borth. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of action, language, and suggestive material.)

“CAPTAIN MARVEL”: The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. (2:04) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE INTRUDER”: Scott and Annie Russell couldn't be happier after buying their dream home from a mysterious and lonely widower named Charlie in Napa Valley, Calif. Their newfound paradise soon turns into a living nightmare when Charlie -- still strangely attached to the house -- begins to show up and interfere in their daily lives. When his erratic behavior turns to obsession, the young couple soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. Starring Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good. (1:42) (Rated PG-13: for violence, terror, some sexuality, language and thematic elements.)

“UGLYDOLLS” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection -- a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different -- ultimately realizing that they don't have to be perfect to be amazing. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas. (1:27) (Rated PG: for thematic elements and brief action.)

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (3D/2D) SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War”, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. (3:01) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.)

“THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA”: In 1970s Los Angeles, the legendary ghost La Llorona is stalking the night -- and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving La Llorona's deadly wrath is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay. Starring Linda Cardellini and Raymond Cruz. (1:33) (Rated R: for violence and terror.)

Disneynature’s “PENGUINS”: Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. Narrated by Ed Helms. (1:16) (Rated G: for all audiences.)

“LITTLE”: Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation. Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever -- if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem. Starring Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. (1:49) (Rated PG-13: for some suggestive content.)

“SHAZAM!” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: We all have a superhero inside of us -- it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson's case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do -- have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he'll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam's magical abilities. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Zachary Levi and Michell Borth. (2:12) (Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of action, language, and suggestive material.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“THE BEST OF ENEMIES”: The true story of the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader. During the racially charged summer of 1971, Atwater and Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. The ensuing debate and battle soon lead to surprising revelations that change both of their lives forever. Starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. (2:13) (Rated PG-13: for thematic material, racial epithets, some violence and a suggestive reference.)

“WONDER PARK”: June, an optimistic, imaginative girl, discovers an incredible amusement park called Wonderland hidden in the woods. The park is full of fantastical rides and talking, funny animals - only the park is in disarray. June soon discovers the park came from her imagination and she's the only one who can fix it, so she bands together with the animals to save this magical place and bring back the wonder in Wonderland. Featuring the voices of Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis. (1:25) (Rated PG: for some mild thematic elements and action.)

“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD”: Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett and Gerard Butler. (1:44) (Rated PG: for adventure action and some mild rude humor.)