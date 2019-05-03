Springtime blooms will offer a colorful backdrop for arts and crafts at the 2019 Art in the Garden on Saturday, May 4, at Lendonwood Gardens in Grove.]

The public is invited to enjoy arts and crafts for display and sale at the botanical garden located at 1308 Har-Ber Road.

Admission is free for this special event at Lendonwood.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., booths set throughout the garden will display a wide variety of works for sale by the artists, ranging from hand-made jewelry to pottery to quilts to paintings.

Artists will include professionals as well as young students and accomplished craftsmen.

Refreshments also will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the refreshments booth will be used to help send local Scouts to summer camp.

“We are always delighted to share the works of many talented artists and artisans in our area,” said Cindy Reynolds, Lendonwood board member who is coordinating the event. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the arts and a beautiful garden at the same time.”

Currently, Lendonwood is abloom with rhododendrons, peonies, dogwoods and more. Colorful Japanese maples line the pathways, along with hostas, viburnums and other plants.

Lendonwood is open year-round during daylight hours. The eight-acre garden is operated by a local board of directors with the help of volunteers.