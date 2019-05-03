Several awards were presented recently during a ceremony at the Pottawatomie County courthouse to honor advocates who help those impacted by sexual abuse and assault.

Jessica Grant with One Safe Place Unzner Child Advocacy Center received an award for Lincoln County Sexual Assault Advocate of the Year.

Carol Wilson with Project: Safe was honored at Pottawatomie County Sexual Assault Advocate of the Year.

Mike Vaught was named the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

William Barry Manship was named the Pottawatomie County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Associate District Judge Tracy McDaniel received the Community Crusader award.