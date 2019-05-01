May is bringing horse shows, fundraisers and a large-scale country music and rodeo festival to the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. There is something for everyone in the family to enjoy this month, so come on down to the Expo Center!

Blaze’s 8th Annual Ride to Rescue

Blaze’s Ride to the Rescue Trainer’s Challenge is May 4 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. This event will highlight Blaze’s rescued horses, promote adoptions and give their local Oklahoma Horse Trainers the recognition they deserve. Trainers have been given 120 days to train their horses into well-mannered riding partners, and now they have the opportunity to show off what they have accomplished at this competition. This event is free for spectators and begins at 10 a.m. For more information about this event and the Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, visit blazesequinerescue.com.

Junior Service League Spring Luncheon

Shawnee’s Junior Service League is hosting their annual spring luncheon at the Expo Center on Saturday, May 4. This luncheon will give this organization the opportunity to recognize their accomplishments through past events and community service. Tickets for this event are $21 for Shawnee JSL members and can be purchased on their website. For more information, visit jslshawnee.com.

Two Sisters Flea Market

The Two Sister’s Flea Market is May 10-11 at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in the Otto Krausse building. They will also be back at the end of the month, May 31-June 1. This monthly event brings vendors from all over Oklahoma to sell unique, vintage, upcycled and handmade items. There is always something different, so come shop with the whole family for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days! For more information, visit their Facebook page,@TwoSistersFleaMarket.

Bethel FFA Awards Banquet

The Bethel FFA chapter will be at the Expo Center May 10 at 6:30 p.m. for their Annual Awards Banquet. This banquet will highlight all the accomplishments of the members throughout the year, as well as announce the new officers for the 2019-2020 school year. This event is for the Bethel FFA members and their families. For more information, visit bethelffa.theaet.com.

Cowboy Country Fest

Big Rafter Rodeo is putting on two big nights of PRCA rodeo action and concerts at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center Grandstands May 17-18. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. The concerts will begin after the rodeo action each night. The Friday night concert will feature performances by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, and the Saturday night concert entertainment will be Easton Corbin. Tickets for this event range from $10 to $27 and will grant you admission to both the rodeo and the concert. For more information about Cowboy Country Fest, visit bigrafterrodeo.com.

Lobster and Leis

Shawnee Rotary Club’s annual Lobster and Leis event is Saturday, May 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Expo Center. This fundraiser supports the Rotary’s efforts of Knight Vision, the Dictionary Program and other local charities. This event will feature Hawaiian-style food, music, games, dancing and a cash “Tiki” bar! Tickets for this event are $45 and can be purchased by calling (405) 237-4580 or emailing Brandon Bell at bbell@shawneeymca.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for this event. For more information, visit their Facebook page, @ShawneeOKRotary.

Tecumseh Alumni Class of 1959 Reunion

The Tecumseh Class of 1959 is having their 60-year reunion on May 24 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. The reunion will begin at 6 p.m. to celebrate the class of 1959. For more information, call Jim Cooper at (405) 613-5033.

Gypsy Horse Show

The South-Central Region Gypsy Horse Show Association is hosting their spring show at the Expo Center May 25-26. Come watch beautiful gypsy horses from all over Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana compete at the Expo Center. For more information about this show, visit their Facebook page, @GypsyHorseShowAssociation.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Cirque Italia is bringing their European-style “Aquatic Spectacular” to the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center May 24-27. This event will feature a large water stage where performers will act out aerial stunts, balancing, contortioning and more! Get tickets to this magical show while they are in Shawnee. Tickets range from $10 to $40 per person and can be purchased at cirqueitalia.com.

Avedis Speaker Series-Lunch With Jenna Wolfe

The Avedis Foundation is hosting a lunch with Jenna Wolfe, host of FS1’s First Things First, at the Expo Center on May 29. The Avedis Speaker Series gives citizens the opportunity to learn, lead and be inspired by its accomplished speakers. While the event is free to attend, you must RSVP online to reserve your spot for this luncheon. For registration and more information, please visit avedisfoundation.org.

For more information about the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, visit ShawneeExpo.org. Located just minutes from the “crossroads of America,” the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center sits on 52 acres of fairgrounds with a variety of facility options including an outdoor arena, indoor arena and more than 150,000-square-feet of exhibit and meeting space. Complete with a top-notch RV park, the Expo Center is the perfect location for any size event including, banquets, shows, events and more. For more information on the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center visit ShawneeExpo.org or call (405) 275-7020.