Lightning crashed and heavy rain pelted Nowata and Washington counties in intense heavy storms, which seemed to threaten the counties with tornadic activity all day Tuesday.

There was a report of a tornado in southern Nowata County. Flooding was reported in Nowata and Washington counties.

In Nowata county, several vehicle rescues were reported.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Copan had received 1.74 inches of rain; Nowata, 6.11 inches; Wynona, 1.66 inches and Bartlesville, 2.05 inches.

Water has receded along U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 169. Some city streets were reopened after high water forced authorities to close them. Nowata Church of God opened its doors for people in need.

Meteorologist Joe Sellers with the National Weather Service in Tulsa said Tuesday’s weather was not uncommon for this time of year. More rain is expected in Southeast and Eastern Oklahoma, he said. Rains will shift northward by tonight.

“Severe chances will be much lower. Our main focus will be flooding rains for today and tomorrow,” he said.

He doesn’t predict an overly active weather pattern this spring but does see more potential for severe weather.

Nowata County Dispatch Supervisor Melissa Morris said she spent a busy night Tuesday taking calls regarding the weather and what streets were open and closed.

“The calls were coming in from over the county and in town,” she said.

She said everything was good as far as the emergency situation because the fire and police departments and EMSA worked really hard together.

“They got the job taken care of,” she said.

Power outages in Nowata and Washington counties were brief Tuesday due to lightning but one toppled tree caused about 50 Bartlesville customers to be without power, said Stan Whiteford, PSO spokesman.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday about 1,700 customers in Bartlesville experienced a brief power outage due to lightning, said Whiteford. Nowata residents experienced a similar outage in the morning and around 62 residents were without power due to lightning, he said. In Bartlesville around 12:30 p.m. about eight customers experienced a brief power outage and around 6:30 p.m. about 50 customers were without power for about five hours when a tree toppled over causing an outage, said Whiteford.

When Nowata County Commissioner Troy Friddle was ready to leave Nowata for his home near South Coffeyville, he thought to himself it was a good time to head home because the roads were clear and the rains had let up. Before long, streets were flooding and people were getting trapped in their cars due to flooding, he said.

Although he did not participate with flood rescues, he knows the Verdigris River is up at 28 feet. He also knows from his crews that many bridges will be under water because all the creeks have flooded.