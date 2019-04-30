MADILL— With thunderstorms expected in the area over the next few days, the Madill Wildcats home playoff game against the Cache Bulldogs was moved to Monday night.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, lightning struck twice for Wildcat freshman Francisco Perez, as the Wildcats advance following a 3-0 win at Blake Smiley Stadium.

The Wildcats spent their practices last week watching film of the Bulldogs on defense, a move head coach Jose Cortes said paid off in the victory.

“We studied the film of Cache, a very good team that finished second in their district,” Cortes said. “I had to make sure we covered all the basics. They had three or four players we had to watch for and we took care of those players.”

On offense the Wildcats came out hot in the first half, with the trio of Francisco Perez, Isaac Martinez and Diego Ibarra hassling the Bulldog defenders all half. The trio led the Wildcats to nine first half shots, with eight on goal.

The Wildcats were able to get on the scoreboard five minutes into the game when freshman Francisco Perez converted a Bulldog turnover just outside of the box into the games first goal.

Dawson Hoedebeck just missed extending the lead to two just before halftime when on a corner his header snuck over the crossbar.

After the halftime break, the Bulldogs still had no answers for the Wildcats offense. Another miscue set up the second Wildcats goal. After the ball escaped Bulldog goalie Jas Paszkowiak’s hands, Ibarra quickly crossed the ball to Perez who buried it for his second goal of the game. Perez has four goals in two games in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs simply could not get past the back line of E.J. Holiday and Mateo Farajado. For the game, the Bulldogs had nine shots with only five on goal. Wildcat keeper Ulysses Camacho had a clean sheet with five saves.

Midfielder Saul Salinas add a goal one minute left to give the Wildcats the 3-0 victory

The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday at Blake Smiley Stadium and host either Crooked Oak or Woodward.